'Suraj hua madham, trend chalne laga': Netizens have had enough of the viral #sunset picture trend; here's why

Instagram is now flooded with pictures of beautiful sunsets. You probably must be wondering why.

Well, the all new sunset trend is a new Instagram feature that allows you to ask your friends and followers to submit photos in any genre, not simply sunset photos. Because it is a chain, the trend is spreading viral in reel films and stories, and it can instantly increase your follower list.

This trend can only be followed by clicking on another person's storey and then posting your own, thus even if you have a private or closed group account, the photo you upload will be available to everyone.

Here's how you can be a part of the clan:

Follow the instructions if you want to be a part of this movement and drop images.

To begin, open your Instagram app and search for tales from friends who have previously used this trend in their stories.

The next step is to go to their storey and select the 'add Yours' option.

After selecting, you'll be sent straight to the upload section, where you may select which photo you wish to display.

Choose any of your favourite sunset photo you wish to share.

Finally, upload the image you've chosen, and you're done.

Have a look at a few posts by netizens:

The trend however seems to lose popularity over time, with netizens complaining about the unwanted spam of sunset pictures which they believe is silly and uncalled for. Memers have taken advantage of the opportunity by coming up with hilarious memes on the trend as they plead people to put an end to the trend.

Have a look:

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 05:24 PM IST