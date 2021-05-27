SuperBloodMoon2021: THESE pictures of the celestial phenomenon had Twitterati in awe

A glittering full moon rose on Wednesday and people around the world witnessed a cosmic event known as a 'super blood moon'.

It's when a full lunar eclipse coincides with a supermoon, which is when the moon is particularly close to Earth and appears brighter than normal.

For about 15 minutes, as the moon moved fully into Earth's shadow, the moon appeared to turn a glistening red.

New Zealand, Australia and some other places in the Pacific and East Asia saw the show before midnight, while night owls in Hawaii and the western part of North America saw it in the early morning hours.

It was the first total lunar eclipse in more than two years. While the total eclipse lasted just 15 minutes, the entire show lasted for five hours, as Earth's shadow gradually covered the moon, and then started to ebb.

As the moon changed its look, the entire world stood enthralled by its beauty. Pictures of the super blood moon from across the world were shared on social media with users expressing how they were in awe of the natural phenomenon.

Here's what the conversation around the superb blood moon looked like on Twitter. Have a look.