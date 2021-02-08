Super Bowl 2021: Ad on India's farmers' protest plays during one of the world's biggest sporting events - watch video

India's ongoing farmers' protest has drawn attention from the international media as well as well-known public figures from across the world. Now, the protest has gone "viral" after a group lending support to the agitation took out a Super Bowl ad on the farmers' protest.

For football fans in the US, the National Football League (NFL) championship game between the champions of the National and the American Football Conferences is one of the biggest events of the year. And each year, the Super Bowl advertisements are a sight to behold - as the biggest companies put forth their most expensive advertisements, often featuring major celebrities. Over the years, the Super Bowl commercials have become a cultural phenomenon by themselves. In 2021 however, the Super Bowl ads are making news headlines for a different reason.



"India take back the farm bills," reads the opening slide of the advertisement. The short clip features Mayor Jerry Dyer of California's Fresno, and names pop star and businesswoman Rihanna who sparked off the international discussion.