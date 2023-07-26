Sudha Murthy Says She Carries Food & Cutlery During Travel; Netizens React

Twitter users can't keep calm since author Sudha Murthy made a statement that she carries food and cutlery along with her during her travel abroad to discard the possibility of the same spoon being used for both vegetarian and non-veg food dishes outside. Sudha Murthy said so during a food show with journalist Kunal Vijaykar.

"There is a fear that if the same spoon is used in veg and non-veg items... This thought bothers me often. And so, when I go out, I look out for pure veg restaurants and also carry a bag full of eating materials, " she says in the show titled 'Khaane Mein Kya Hai.' Saying so, she admitted that she carries some chapatis, spoons, a mini cooker, and more whenever she travels.

Sudha Murthy's words went viral on social media and got netizens talking. While some trolled her, others stood by her side over her eating habits. "My suggestion is that Sudha Murthy should travel solely in a pure veg plane," a tweet read with satire. "Sudha Murthy is perfectly right," said another.

Check tweets

