'Such a natural stroke-player': Twitter reacts after KKR's Venkatesh Iyer scores maiden IPL fifty against Mumbai Indians

Kolkata Knight Riders' Venkatesh Iyer who made his debut against Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore has continued his stellar form in IPL. Today, he smashed his maiden fifty against Mumbai Indians. The innings was filled with utmost dominance as he started it with a six against Trent Boult. He completed his fifty off just 25 balls that comprised 4 fours and 3 massive sixes.

He was ousted by MI's spinner Jasprit Bumrah. However, Iyer's today's performance on the field again has impressed cricket fans and has taken internet by storm. At one stage, it looked like Iyer would score the fastest fifty in IPL 2021. The youngster had earlier slammed unbeaten 41 runs off just 27 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

#MIvsKKR #KKRvMI

Looks like Kolkata Knight Riders batsmen have found Brendon McCullum's guru mantra in the second phase of IPL. 🤣🤣



Venkatesh Iyer is a serious Talent.

And Rahul Tripathi played an amazing knock.



(#MIPaltan Krunal Pandya Bumrah Surya Morgan Russell Gill)

A big congrats Venkatesh Iyer for first half century in IPL and its come against mighty MI in his second game. 🔥👏🏼

You are different. pic.twitter.com/I5bdhImLCE — 𝑻𝒂𝒏𝒗𝒊𝒓 ᵏⁿⁱᵍʰᵗ ᵒᶠ ᴋᴋʀ (@srkian_Tanvir) September 23, 2021

KKR making MI struggle so so hard... wanted to watch this since so long! Venkatesh Iyer running between the wickets like he has a train to catch.. a train for KKR to the finals, a train for his career to the International T-20s ! 🔥💜 pic.twitter.com/XnX6KrLFUl — Neel Joshi (@neeljoshiii) September 23, 2021

#VenkateshIyer such a delight to watch this guy play !! pic.twitter.com/8RH3RKswly — Sameer (@sameer_karli) September 23, 2021

VENKATESH IYER. What a talented gem KKR has got. 2 fantastic innings in a row. #MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/oqpKxbZGjP — 𝙨𝙤𝙝𝙤𝙢 ᴷᴷᴿ (@AwaaraHoon) September 23, 2021

Iyer, who plays for Madhya Pradesh in the domestic circuit, had already made his T20 and 50-overs debuts for the Madhya Pradesh senior team and was captain of the state’s Under-23 team.

In February this year, the opener played scintillating innings of 198 runs against Punjab in the List A tournament Vijay Hazare Trophy. He hit 20 fours and 7 sixes. He scored 273 runs in five matches of the tournament. During this, his strike rate was 124, while the average was 55.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 11:23 PM IST