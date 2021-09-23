e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 3,320 new cases, 61 deaths, 4,050 recoveriesCentre announces 'vaccination at home' for differently-abled, directs States/UTs to make arrangements
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 11:23 PM IST

'Such a natural stroke-player': Twitter reacts after KKR's Venkatesh Iyer scores maiden IPL fifty against Mumbai Indians

FPJ Web Desk
Venkatesh Iyer of Kolkata Knight Riders tries to play a shot during match 34 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates on the 23rd September 2021 Photo by Vipin Pawar / Sportzpics for IPL |

Venkatesh Iyer of Kolkata Knight Riders tries to play a shot during match 34 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates on the 23rd September 2021 Photo by Vipin Pawar / Sportzpics for IPL |

Advertisement

Kolkata Knight Riders' Venkatesh Iyer who made his debut against Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore has continued his stellar form in IPL. Today, he smashed his maiden fifty against Mumbai Indians. The innings was filled with utmost dominance as he started it with a six against Trent Boult. He completed his fifty off just 25 balls that comprised 4 fours and 3 massive sixes.

He was ousted by MI's spinner Jasprit Bumrah. However, Iyer's today's performance on the field again has impressed cricket fans and has taken internet by storm. At one stage, it looked like Iyer would score the fastest fifty in IPL 2021. The youngster had earlier slammed unbeaten 41 runs off just 27 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Advertisement
Advertisement

Iyer, who plays for Madhya Pradesh in the domestic circuit, had already made his T20 and 50-overs debuts for the Madhya Pradesh senior team and was captain of the state’s Under-23 team.

In February this year, the opener played scintillating innings of 198 runs against Punjab in the List A tournament Vijay Hazare Trophy. He hit 20 fours and 7 sixes. He scored 273 runs in five matches of the tournament. During this, his strike rate was 124, while the average was 55.

ALSO READ

From Shivam Dube's charm to Kyle Jamieson's dimple: Top 5 hottest IPL players this 2021 season
Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 11:23 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal