Subway employee from Raipur goes viral for THIS inspiring reason | Twitter

An image showing an employee of Subway, a fast-food restaurant company, reading a book during her spare time has surfaced online. She was identified as Kareena, who allegedly never cribs over lack of time, and was seen studying in the intervals she got in the midst of food orders by customers. The location of Kareena's work and study pattern and her ability to multitask came from Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

Bringing the case to light, IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra took to Twitter and wrote, "Meet Kareena from the Subway at Ambuja Mall. In the little time that she gets before and after customers place their orders and collect them, she utilises it to study."

The tweet reflected how precious every minute is and made people think before making excuses such as "There's no time..." Netizens replied to Kabra's tweet and praised Kareena. "Hats off to the dedication," said a user, while another took to salute the female employee.

One of the replies reported a similar incident and read: "I have been working since the age of 13. This is how I would do my homework/studies between customers. A lot of my friends grew up like this in early 90s in Punjab... (sic)"

