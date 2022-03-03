'Student of the Year 3 hi bol dete': Netizens react after Karan Johar announces new film 'Bedhadak'

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar on Thursday announced his upcoming production titled 'Bedhadak', which will star Shanaya Kapoor, Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada in lead roles.

Karan took to Twitter to announce the film. "We’re bringing to you a new era of love - one that’s filled with passion, intensity & boundaries that will be crossed…#Bedhadak!," he tweeted.

However, looks like the announcement did not impress the audience much. Several users are of the opinion that 'Bedhadak' is just old win in a new bottle, and some even compared it to 'Student of the Year'.

The Twitterati even pointed out that the posters were heavily edited and claimed that they could make better ones on mobile apps.

The nepotism debate was also sparked once again, given that Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of Bollywood actors Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor.

Many users also seemed to be confused between Lakshya and Gurfateh and wrote that both of them looked the same.

Take a look at how the netizens reacted:

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 12:06 PM IST