Student gives back to teacher who told her she could 'never make it' after board exams

Image credit: Google

A lady on Twitter posted a screenshot of a Whatsapp conversation, in which she is seen slamming her teacher for degrading her in school. Her teacher had told her that she would not be able to make it after her board results.

She captioned the post, "Two years ago, me and my friend decided to text our teacher the day our results come out".

It is a necessity for a teacher to be supportive of their students. Sadly, there are teachers who think that if they are mean to the students, they will motivate them to work hard. Although, this is not the truth. Only through kindness, one can do better in life.

Two years ago, me and my friend decided to text our teacher the day our results come out 😀 pic.twitter.com/iDUd6XyhZG — famouspringroll (@hasmathaysha3) July 22, 2022

In the text, the girl wrote about how her teacher degraded her on every level. She also wrote that this was not a thank you message but a text to show her teacher that she has made it possible.

“Next time, please remember to be kind towards people. Especially students who seek for you help," she wrote in the post.

