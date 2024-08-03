'Stranger Groped & Ripped My Shorts': Young Influencer Shares VIDEO, Alleges Sexual Harassment In Noida Park During Rain; Claims Police Inaction

Young Influencer Shares VIDEO, Alleges Sexual Harassment In Noida Park | X

Noida: A young woman influencer residing in the Kotwali Sector-49 area of Noida has come forward with allegations of sexual harassment, sharing her ordeal in a video posted on Instagram. The incident reportedly took place while she was enjoying the rain in a park, and despite filing a complaint, she claims that the police have not taken any action.

The influencer, who lives in Sector-48, detailed the incident, stating it occurred around 7:30 PM during a rain shower. She was in a park, getting wet in the rain, when a young man approached her and began sexually harassing her. The harassment escalated when the man ripped her bottom shorts and attempted to assault her further. Fortunately, the arrival of two other girls caused the assailant to flee the scene.

In her Instagram post, the woman described the frightening experience, saying, "Two days ago, I was sexually assaulted in Sector-48, in a park. I was outside enjoying the rain when a stranger approached, groped me, and ripped my bottom shorts. He wanted to do more, but fortunately, two girls intervened, causing him to flee. It was a terrifying moment for me, and I dread to think what could have happened."

Despite the gravity of the situation, the influencer alleges that the Kotwali Sector-49 police have not acted on her complaint. She expressed her frustration and fear over the lack of response from the authorities, emphasizing the need for immediate action to prevent such incidents from happening to others.

The influencer's post has garnered significant attention on social media, with many users expressing their support and calling for stricter measures to ensure women's safety in public spaces.

Many internet users are slamming the young woman and claiming that she is lying and the story is only to gain likes and shares on social media and to increase her followers. They are also alleging the woman is at fault due to her revealing outfit and also blamed her for spreading obscenity.

The influencer who has been identified as Anwesa Dey is known for sharing obscene Instagram reels. Her account is full of posts in which she is seen in undergarments and doing videos of GRWM on social media. However, this does not gives a license to anyone to harass her and the police should also investigate the matter seriously and take action against the person accused of doing the shameful act.

Netizens are in support and also slamming her for her obscene videos. One of the users said, "I don't think there is any need to do any obscene act with her..." Another user came in her support and said, "If she is spreading obscenity, has anyone else got a license to harass? If people have a problem then report it, rather than saying all this to defend harassment."