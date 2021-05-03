'Stories that fill you with hope': 5-month-old beats Coronavirus; Twitterati shower love

India is bravely yet helplessly facing the second wave of COVID-19 for a month now. While out of 19.6 million infected people, 16 million came back home healthy, we still lost 216 thousand Indians to this deadly virus.
Initially, the virus attacked only the old and adults. However, now children have become Coronavirus' target too. However, amidst such misery, we have news that will make you smile.
Dr Ritesh Malik on Twitter shared that his 5-month-old daughter who was infected with Coronavirus has now tested negative.
Dr Malik's tweet reads, "My daughter of 5 months fought COVID & turned negative. she’s a fighter, guys we’ll all have this phase behind us soon!! Let’s focus on vaccination & stay positive. Yeh waqt bhi nikal jayega. special thanks to @VidurMahajan1for always being there."
He also shared an adorable picture of his daughter with himself.
At a time when Twitter has become the hub for demotivating news and information about COVID-19 from across India, this tweet acts like a much-sought relief. Twitterati is absolutely in love with it.
Congratulations and love has been pouring in for junior Ms Malik as Twitterati share her parents' joy.
Here's how people are reacting to the heart-warming tweet. Have a look.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)