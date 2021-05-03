'Stories that fill you with hope': 5-month-old beats Coronavirus; Twitterati shower love

India is bravely yet helplessly facing the second wave of COVID-19 for a month now. While out of 19.6 million infected people, 16 million came back home healthy, we still lost 216 thousand Indians to this deadly virus.

Initially, the virus attacked only the old and adults. However, now children have become Coronavirus' target too. However, amidst such misery, we have news that will make you smile.

Dr Ritesh Malik on Twitter shared that his 5-month-old daughter who was infected with Coronavirus has now tested negative.

Dr Malik's tweet reads, "My daughter of 5 months fought COVID & turned negative. she’s a fighter, guys we’ll all have this phase behind us soon!! Let’s focus on vaccination & stay positive. Yeh waqt bhi nikal jayega. special thanks to @VidurMahajan1for always being there."

He also shared an adorable picture of his daughter with himself.