StopHindiImposition trends on Hindi Diwas 2021 as people express support for regional language

On September 14, 2021, Indians are observing Hindi Diwas to celebrate the Hindi language.

It was on this day in 1949 that Hindi, the most spoken language in the country, was adopted as an official language. The then Union Government of India had adopted Hindi as an official language of India on September 14, 1949.

However, many in India don't accept Hindi to be the official language. On Hindi Diwas, many people took to social media to express their dissent. #StopHindiImposition has been trending non-stop on Twitter on Tuesday.

One Twitter user wrote, "What is the agenda behind Hindi diwas in entire country? Hindi Imposition is a threat for our south indian languages including Tulu!"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another wrote, "Our Maithili language is spoken from Ramayan Time. Which is one of the oldest language in the world. But Maithils are forgetting this great language becouse of Hindi. We should stand together against imposition of Hindi for save our language."

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"The presence of Hindi in banks, railways, airports, BSNL etc within Karnataka IS *Hindi imposition*. It is not the question of - 'Kannada is also present in these places'. The mere presence of Hindi here itself is Hindi imposition. Many don't get this," wrote another user.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 05:43 PM IST