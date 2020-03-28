'Stop disrespecting our culture': Indians furious after Twitter calls Ramayan 'sensitive' content

For many people, reairing of epic shows like Ramayan and Mahabharat is a trip back to memory lane. If you were a kid who grew up in the late 80s and 90s, then you will know that Sunday morning meant sitting with your family to watch these epics. As far as we can remember, nobody would even step out of their homes to do their errends or even play with friends because of these two shows.

However, when Doordarshan tweeted that they were going to air Ramayan, Twitter admin brandished it as 'sensitive content' and did not share the image. This did not go down too well with Twitterarti, who demanded Twitter take necessary action.