‘Stop Buying Products From Amul’: Customer Finds Worms Inside High Protein Buttermilk Ordered Online, Shares Post & VIDEO

Customer Finds Worms Inside Amul High Protein Buttermilk Ordered Online | X

Mumbai: Ordering dairy products has become risky nowadays, as worms and centipedes are found in the products delivered online. In another incident, worms were found inside one of the Amul dairy products. The customer shared a video and photos of the product infested with worms on social media and narrated the ordeal. Earlier, a woman shared a video online claiming that she found a centipede inside the family pack of Amul ice cream.

The user has been identified as Gajender Yadav and shared the post on his X account "@imYadav31". He ordered Amul's high protein buttermilk online and got the delivery after 10 to 12 days. As the customer opened the parcel, he noticed white worms all over the cardboard packing and also claimed that a few boxes of the buttermilk were open and a foul smell was emanating from them. The man brought the issue to the notice of Amul and said that he received a message from the company in which they asked for his address and said that their executive would contact him to resolve the issue.

The social media user in an update said that the company has apologized for the incident. He further said that Amul Kanpur is sending someone to resolve the issue and also assured him that a refund will be initiated. The user further said that the company has said they will also replace the product, which he denied. He also said that they have asked him to throw away the boxes of the product which had been infested by worms.

Social media users responded to the post and hilariously said that the company had sent what it claimed - high protein, meaning worms. One of the users said, "When they said high protein, surely this is not what they meant! @Amul_Coop what the hell! Delhi man would be in papers again tomorrow!" Another user said, "Packaged dairy sent by mail is generally not a great service to subscribe to." A user also said, "Precisely why I have avoided ordering online till now."

Customers should be careful while ordering products online and should be extra careful while ordering dairy products. Such incidents do occur while the product is in transit or takes too long for delivery. Such products come with a shorter shelf life and expire quickly, and as the delivery takes long, the chances of the products expiring also increase. Such worms are mostly infested when the product gets expired.

The social media user said, "For your information, ORDER WAS DELIVERED IN 10 DAYS.....my question is why they took so much time.....why did this situation arise.....who will be responsible if something happens to the customer because of their negligence. I still have a lot of questions. Also, the call was not from the escalation team or someone superior who could answer my questions."