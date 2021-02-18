Step aside Maxwell, there is a new Morris in town. Twitteratti unleash memes as Morris becomes the most expensive IPL bid ever

Only when we thought that Maxwell was the most expensive and insane buy in the IPL auction 2021, we were proved wrong. Guess what? South African all-rounder Chris Morris has become the most expensive buy in the history of IPL.

The South African pacer has been taken by Rajasthan Royals for an astronomical figure of Rs 16.25 crore. Nobody anticipated such a high bid, but looks like we are in for a lot of suprises in this IPL auction.

Rajasthan Royals had released their skipper Steven Smith for this IPL season. They were actually looking forward to have a player like Jofra Archer who can bowl the tough overs and finish the game with the bat while batting at number 7 or 8.

It is clear that Morris was in high demand at the auction today. A lot of franchises wanted to pull the bowling all-rounder in their team. Punjab Kings fought relentlessly to get Morris, but RR prevailed in the end.

Twitter is going bonkers with memes and reactions on IPL auction 2021 as it continues to trend and sees no sign of halting. Just a few minutes ago, Maxwell memes were going viral after Maxwell entered RCB for Rs 14.25 crore. However, now it seems like Chris Morris memes are going viral.

We have collected some of the best Chris Morris memes on Twitter right now. Here you go!