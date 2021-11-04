e-Paper Get App

PM Narendra Modi addresses soldiers at Nowshera on DiwaliMVA Govt as of now has no proposal to reduce VAT on Petrol and Diesel especially after Centre cut Excise Duty. Single-day rise of 12,885 COVID-19 cases, 461 fatalities push India's infection tally to 3,43,21,025, death toll to 4,59,652Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes everyone a very Happy DiwaliWHO EUL approval opens up Covaxin for worldwide use: ICMR DG
Updated on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 10:39 AM IST

'Stay safe, stay blessed': Netizens send love and greetings virtually on #Diwali2021

FPJ Web Desk
Representational Photo | Photo: Unsplash/@nookscribe

The festival of lights, Deepavali, is celebrated on the 15th day of the Kartik Krishna Paksha and falls on November 4 this year, which is today.

Considered the most auspicious day of the holiest month in the Hindu calendar, Diwali is the biggest festival celebrated by Hindus across the globe. The festival is synonymous with new clothes, sweets, gifts, family get-togethers, lights, and crackers.

Lord Rama’s return and the importance of this festival are deeply interwoven: It marks the victory of good over evil. It reminds us that even the darkest night of the month can be made the brightest; that light will always find its way into dark nights when God arrives.

Most importantly Lord Rama’s return teaches us that it took 14 years, an exile to the forests with many hardships (like crossing the sea to an island) to make Prince Rama, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu himself, a 'Maryada Purushottam'. Compared to what God himself underwent, our hardships are trivial. So, this Diwali, we must express gratitude for all that we have, and seek strength to persevere through the difficulties we face.

On this holy occasion, social media has been flooded with love and joy, as people across India are greeting each other virtually.

Have a look.

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 10:39 AM IST
