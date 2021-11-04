'Stay safe, stay blessed': Netizens send love and greetings virtually on #Diwali2021

The festival of lights, Deepavali, is celebrated on the 15th day of the Kartik Krishna Paksha and falls on November 4 this year, which is today.

Considered the most auspicious day of the holiest month in the Hindu calendar, Diwali is the biggest festival celebrated by Hindus across the globe. The festival is synonymous with new clothes, sweets, gifts, family get-togethers, lights, and crackers.

Lord Rama’s return and the importance of this festival are deeply interwoven: It marks the victory of good over evil. It reminds us that even the darkest night of the month can be made the brightest; that light will always find its way into dark nights when God arrives.

Most importantly Lord Rama’s return teaches us that it took 14 years, an exile to the forests with many hardships (like crossing the sea to an island) to make Prince Rama, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu himself, a 'Maryada Purushottam'. Compared to what God himself underwent, our hardships are trivial. So, this Diwali, we must express gratitude for all that we have, and seek strength to persevere through the difficulties we face.

On this holy occasion, social media has been flooded with love and joy, as people across India are greeting each other virtually.

Have a look.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 10:39 AM IST