'Stay happy and healthy': Fans take to Twitter to wish film producer Boney Kapoor on his 66th birthday

Today is the 66th birthday of film producer Boney Kapoor, who has worked on films such as 'Wanted' and 'Tevar.'

Mr. India, No Entry, Judaai, and Wanted are just a few of the Bollywood films he has produced. Until her death in 2018, he was married to actress Sridevi. He is the father of Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor, and the elder brother of actors Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor.Mona Shourie, a successful producer, was his first wife.

Kapoor began his career as an assistant to superstars such as Shakti Samanta.

Mr India, directed by Shekhar Kapur and starring his brother Anil Kapoor and his future wife Sridevi, is the most well-known film he produced. It was 1987's second biggest hit and is still considered a cult classic in India.

His daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, as well as his son Arjun Kapoor, are currently making headlines.

Boney Kapoor and his wife Sridevi had a perfect love story, and there are some stunning images to prove it. Boney Kapoor even spoke about his love storey with Sridevi at the India Today Woman Summit in 2013, detailing how he learned about her and how they met.

Khushi Kapoor took to Instagram on Boney Kapoor's birthday to share a gorgeous throwback photo of him with her late mother Sridevi.

Have a look at how fans have sent in their wishes on Twitter as well:

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 02:27 PM IST