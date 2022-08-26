SRK's 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' make specially-abled woman dance

WE LOVE YOU SRK!! | Sohini M. @Mittermaniac

King Khan rules everyone 's heart all over the world. His cute dimpled smile makes girls go head over heels. Shah Rukh Khan has always been very humble when it comes to treating his fans. This time, he made his specially abled fan feel even more special.

Chaiyya Chaiyya has been one of the most famous SRK's songs from the movie Dil Se. In 2017, when SRK was part of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs, he met one of his die heart fans. The lady was specially challenged and SRK left no stone unturned to make sure that she feels special and grooved to the hook step of Chaiyya Chaiyya.

A twitter user shared this old video from 2017- Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs and commented: "This is why everyone from 6 to 60 loves SRK and can’t have enough of him. It’s not about his films only. It never was!"

The video received 26.2k likes in a span of one day.

This is why everyone from 6 to 60 loves SRK and can’t have enough of him. It’s not about his films only. It never was! @iamsrk



The comments were overwhelming. Check them out below how such gestures of Chaiyya Chaiyya Star always make his fan happy:

All we want to say is, " We love you SRK!!"......