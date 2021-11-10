'Spraying water over water to clean water?': Delhi govt's measure to remove froth from Yamuna draws flak on social media

A day after the Delhi government deployed 15 boats in River Yamuna to remove froth at Kalindi Kunj, civic agencies on Wednesday installed bamboo nets and sprinkled water to dissipate froth -- a sign of the river's hazardous water quality.

Officials have admitted that the problem of frothing will continue until sewage treatment plants in Delhi are upgraded to meet the new standards.

A Delhi Jal Board official said directions have been issued to sprinkle water to dissipate the froth as "no other short-term measures would work".

"Water sprinkling will break the froth. The air bubbles trapped in the froth will escape and the froth will dissipate," he said.

An official of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department said bamboo nets have been installed on the stretch at Kalindi Kunj to capture the froth. These exercises will continue till effective action is ensured, the officials said.

A video of the officials sprinkling water in the river went viral on social media on Wednesday.

The pollution in the Yamuna in Delhi is once again in focus as Chhath festivities are underway.

Vikas Rai, chairman of Chhath Puja Samiti, Kalindi Kunj, said the government wanted to "cover up its failure and that the devotees are not bothered about the froth in the river".

"Boats, nets and water sprinkling won't help. The froth will come back the minute you remove it. This is an eyewash so that the media doesn't criticise the government over the pollution," he said.

Similarly, many netizens are criticising the Delhi government.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from PTI.

Wednesday, November 10, 2021