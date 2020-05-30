'Spit in my mouth if you don’t have corona': This 'sanskari' rap by Fijiana has a Madhuri Dixit connection

The coronavirus outbreak has inspired many artists to use the pandemic as an inspiration for their creativity. From ‘Go Corona Go’ by Ramdas Athawale to ‘Pyar Karona’ by Salman Khan, the range has been mind boggling. And while some might categorise it under cringe pop, the artistry behind these songs is worth appreciating for the sheer purpose of entertainment.

The latest addition to corona music is by Pallavi aka Fijiana, a Fijian rapper and singer, who dropped a new song titled as ‘Sanskari H**’. The clip, which was released last month, has hit the viral note recently.

The song begins with Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit’s iconic ‘ouch’ from the song Dhak Dhak Karne Laga. With a mixture of Fiji, Hindi and English, the lyrics of the rap are, “Dhak Dhak he just wanna f***, f***. I call him over, he think he about to luck up. Whatever, I know your truth. Shut your mouth, come close, now show me your confidence. You can look but do not touch. If you are a snack I am the lunch. You wanna come back, I had a hunch. You tryna be smooth I sense a crunch.

Madhuri attitude cos I'm the best bi***. Keep laughing I'm stacking bread. You pretty cute, you could give me head. I'm till clappin' hope you progress. My cat is hungry, bring it some milk. She's a troublemaker, you should pick up a stick to beat her. I made a mistake you should handcuff me. You wanted cream bun, then come eat it.

Boy relax, I'm the one who gave you this chance. Without me your life is not shit. You can spit in my mouth if you don't have the corona. You could play with this p**** but I'm not a toy."

Watch the video below.