Spider weaves a web inside Chinese woman's ear; nauseating video surfaces |

When you are fast asleep at night, you might have at times got annoyed by the buzzing noise of the mosquitoes and feared their entry into your nostrils or the ear. Eww! That would not only be disgusting but also painful for one's ears. However, a woman from China witnessed almost a spider almost building a family inside her ear and constructing a clear web.

The bizarre incident came was reported from the Sichuan province on April 20 when doctors discovered a spider as they performed an endoscopy on the ear of the woman. The female had reached out for medical help after suffering ear pain.

A video of the endoscopy was filmed during the process and it has now surfaced online. The unpleasant video shows a spider being spotted inside the organ creating a false eardrum, a silky web woven by it.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In a similar incident from India, a woman from Bengaluru caught the attention of netizens with a Facebook video capturing a spider exit from her ear. The footage went viral in 2018 and also resurfaced online earlier this year.