La Vanguardia | Twitter

A Spanish newspaper has been heavily criticised for using a snake charmer caricature while reporting on Indian economy.

Many people on Twitter and Facebook remarked on the irony of this being "stereotypical" and "rasisit," and this image was used on the cover page of the Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia on October 9.

The cover acknowledged the Indian economy's capabilities with the headline "The Hour of the Indian Economy."

After this, people on social media pointed out their opinon.

"The hour of the Indian economy," says La Vanguardia, a leading Spanish daily.

Quite cool that the world is taking notice, but the cultural caricaturing, a snake charmer to represent India, is an insult.

Wonder what it takes for this to stop; maybe global Indian products? pic.twitter.com/YY3ribZIaq — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) October 13, 2022

Read Also Watch viral video: Minor boy in cockpit seen flying plane at Surat airport

Hey Team @DINERO the founder & CEO of @zerodhaonline #NithinKamath shared one of your print ads. And we all agree. You need to look at India beyond the snake charmer. Indian culture & economy have many more symbolic representations to talk about.

.https://t.co/znEkkdabq3 — Pooja Trehan (@PoojaBD) October 13, 2022

What kind of Racist stereotype is this ? @LaVanguardia

I mean you guys still consider India as a nation of snake charmers. We have shown development in every field and even excelled in few. if we can't get appreciation, atleast don't disrespect.Thank you. https://t.co/brxVQYxW8b — Harshal Batra (@harshal_batra) October 14, 2022

"The hour of the Indian economy," says #LaVanguardia, a leading Spanish daily.

Good to see that the Europe too is taking notice of Indian economic growth in a recession caught world, but to show it through a snake charmer caricature, points out their white supremacist mindset ! pic.twitter.com/sYhWE3t2G5 — Sujata Pandey 🇮🇳 (@sujatapandeyb) October 14, 2022