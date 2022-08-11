e-Paper Get App

South Korea: Giant jellyfish's pic goes viral over mother's foot comments; here's what the internet is talking about

An image showing a lady's foot with a giant jellyfish in the background is being talked about over x-rated topics.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 11, 2022, 12:38 PM IST
article-image

The internet is talking about a jellyfish picture which some claim to be morphed with a with lady's foot. However, Newsweek mentioned about the creature being spot at South Korea, and described the image to be "a brain with Jell-O tentacles."

While sharing the post on Reddit, the user named Alesig wrote, "why I also did not swim in South Korea (mother's foot for scale)." Alesig said to the media outlet, "It was around 1-1.5m [3.2-4.9ft] wide. It's difficult to say. It was lifeless and a little squished."

Check post, right here:

Meanwhile, as soon as the image surfaced on the internet, people began to pass derogatory slang remarks over the woman's foot seen in the click.

If getting catfished is a termed around dating apps, jellyfish revolves around the adult video content. However, an image showing a lady's foot with a giant jellyfish in the background is being talked about over x-rated topics. However, some users hilariously suggested that the huge creature resembles a hairy belly of an obese human.

Take a look at some comments:

article-image

