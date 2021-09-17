'Soothes my agony': Netizens touched by 'Closure', Tinder India's new film on consent

Every adult's favourite dating app, Tinder, has released a new film called "Closure" to help people young adults understand the importance of seeking and providing consent in the dating arena.

The heart-touching story revolves around understanding the intricacies of consent and the pressing need to encourage conversations around mutual respect. The film was conceptualised and created in conjunction with Jugaad Motion Pictures.

The new movie, which has recieved a lot of appreciation from viewers, is part of Tinder's ongoing programme, which includes a resources centre, www.letstalkconsent.com, to encourage consent discussion in collaboration with Yuvaa and Pink Legal.

The story follows a young couple who met for the first time on Tinder, began dating, and then broke up after mistaking a simple 'No' for a 'Yes'. The movie comes to an end after things become crystal clear, right after 'mutual consent' becomes a part of the couple's journey.

The movie has left Instagram users amazed, as they share their emotions with regards to their personal life experiences. Have a look at how Tinder India's step towards creating awareness on 'consent' has managed to take off pretty well:

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 04:51 PM IST