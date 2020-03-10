'Soon, Rahul Gandhi will join BJP': Twitter full of jokes after Jyotiraditya quits Congress

Ending his 18-year-long partnership with the Congress party, Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday tendered his resignation from the Congress party. In a letter addressed to Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi, Scindia said that it was "now time" for him to move on.

Scindia, once a Rahul Gandhi's confidante, was unhappy with the party's Rajya Sabha nominations. Jyotiraditya Scindia was the frontrunner but with pressure tactics from Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath, the party was not able to decide on candidates, reported IANS.

After Scindia's resignation, 22 Scindia loyalist MLAs also resigned from the party, leaving the Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government in a total disarray. Jyotiraditya Scindia is expected to join the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) at 6 pm on Tuesday. It is also expected that Scindia would now be sent to the Rajya Sabha and would be awarded a berth in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet.

Once Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned, Twitter was a buzz with names of other leaders who are expected to leave the party. Sachin Pilot, Captain Amarinder Singh and Milind Deora were some of the names mentioned. However, the most bizarre name was that of the former Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

