Sonic Boom in Bengaluru: IAF confirms fighter jet caused explosive sound in the city

On Wednesday, residents of Bengaluru were left stunned after a loud boom echoed the city. The source, which reports suggest come from Whitefield, could be heard in a 17 km radius.

Later in the day, Indian Air Force confirmed that it was one of their fighter jet which went supersonic and caused the boom over Bengaluru.

The IAF released a statement which read: "No aircraft of Training Command was flying in the area. Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE) and HAL could have been undertaking their routine test flying, which necessitates going supersonic at times. These are done well beyond the city limits in specified sectors."

"However, considering the atmospheric conditions and reduced noise levels in the city during these times, the aircraft sound may become clearly audible even if it happened way out from the city," the IAF added.