Sonali Phogat's demise: Netizens offer condolences

BJP politician and actress Sonali Phogat's demise is being mourned by social media users. She passed away due to a heartattack in Goa. She was 41. The actress had gone to Goa for a shoot. She was a famous Tik Tok star who was also seen in the 14th edition of Bigg Boss. Netizens have been pouring in condolences.

Earlier in an interview when she was trolled for a clip, the actress in an interview with ETimes had given a special message to all her naysayers. She had said, "‘Jalti hai duniya jalane waala chahiye". Talking about the music clip.

Talking about the music video that had been getting her trolled, the actress had said that she had tried new looks as per the director’s requirement.

Reacting to the trolls, the late actress had said that she did not really care about them. On being age-shamed, Phogat had said that when she had agreed to feature in the music video, she knew that some people would object to it.

