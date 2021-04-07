Someone missed Sarcasm Class 101: Taslima Nasreen counters 'haters' amid furore over her 'Moeen Ali would have joined ISIS' post

Bangladeshi-Swedish writer and activist Taslima Nasreen has once again courted controversy, with her remarks on English cricketer Moeen Ali sparking outrage online. In a a now deleted tweet, the author contended that if not for his cricket career, the well known sportsman would have taken to terror activities. And despite her attempts to clarify her stance, netizens do not seem willing to accept Nasrin's version of sarcasm.

"If Moeen Ali were not stuck with cricket, he would have gone to Syria to join ISIS," Nasrin had tweeted, triggering an avalanche of criticism and even an op-ed article written by the cricketer's father.

"Shame on you Taslima Nasreen. You will be remembered as a garden variety bigot not a writer, certainly not a rationalist or feminist," remarked politician and writer Kavita Krishnan.

"Are you okay ? I don’t think you’re okay," responded fellow cricketer Jofra Archer. Many others from the cricket fraternity have also rallied behind Ali, with some calling for her Twitter account to be mass reported.