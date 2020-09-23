'Some pics don't need caption': With folded hands, Yashasvi Jaiswal seeks Dhoni’s blessings before IPL debut

How would you react when someone you have idolised your whole life comes in front of you. We all have dreamt of this moment but very few get to actually live this. Yashasvi Jaiswal, star of India's U-19 World Cup campaign who made his IPL debut on Tuesday, was one of the lucky ones as he got to meet MS Dhoni at Sharjah.
On Tuesday, when Chennai Super Kings skipper walked out for the coin toss against Rajasthan Royals, Jaiswal had his fanboy moment. While captain cool greeted the youngster with a fist bump, the smiling, and clearly nervous Jaiswal greeted him with a folded hand gesture in reevrance.
The gesture was seen by many as Jaiswal seeking Dhoni's blessings before IPL debut.
Watch the cute moment here:
The moment caught the eye of many who tweeted with their reaction.
Here are some of the tweets:
Jaiswal made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday. He was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 2.40 crore during the IPL auction.
Jaiswal was one of the biggest picks amongst uncapped players during IPL 2020 auction. The youngster's journey hasn't been a simple one. The youngster had to do odd jobs such as cleaning the windows of the pavilion, pushing the roller on match days, selling scorecards, pushing electronic buttons on scoreboards and rushing bowling analyses to the dressing-room to realise his dream of playing international cricket.
He amassed 400 runs during India’s Under 19 World Cup 2020 campaign. He is also the youngest Indian to score a List A double ton at the age of 17.
