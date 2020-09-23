'Some pics don't need caption': With folded hands, Yashasvi Jaiswal seeks Dhoni’s blessings before IPL debut

How would you react when someone you have idolised your whole life comes in front of you. We all have dreamt of this moment but very few get to actually live this. Yashasvi Jaiswal, star of India's U-19 World Cup campaign who made his IPL debut on Tuesday, was one of the lucky ones as he got to meet MS Dhoni at Sharjah.

On Tuesday, when Chennai Super Kings skipper walked out for the coin toss against Rajasthan Royals, Jaiswal had his fanboy moment. While captain cool greeted the youngster with a fist bump, the smiling, and clearly nervous Jaiswal greeted him with a folded hand gesture in reevrance.

The gesture was seen by many as Jaiswal seeking Dhoni's blessings before IPL debut.

Watch the cute moment here: