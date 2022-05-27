e-Paper Get App

Social media calls for justice after Aryan Khan is cleared

'Where are those who had already declared him guilty?' one Twitter user said

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 27, 2022, 02:58 PM IST
article-image
Aryan Khan | File

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been given a clean chit by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Cordelia cruise drugs case. Aryan was arrested last year by NCB along with Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha. He walked out of jail on October 30, 2021.

This news broke a while ago and social media users have started expressing their opinions on the internet. Here's how Twitter users reacted to Aryan Khan getting a clean chit.

In a statement, NCB said, "Based on an input, NCB Mumbai had on October 2, 2021 intercepted Vikrant, Ishmeet, Arbaaz, Aryan and Gomit at International Port Terminal, Mumbai Port Trust, and Nupur, Mohak and Munmum at the Cordelia Cruise. All the accused persons were found in possession of narcotics except Aryan and Mohak. Initially, the case was investigated by NCB Mumbai. Later, an SIT from NCB headquarters in New Delhi headed by Sanjay Kumar Singh, DDG (Operations), was constituted to investigate the case, which was taken over by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on November 11, 2021".

After the star kid got released, he has kept a low key profile. He was last spotted at Karan Johar's 50th birthday party. Johar's birthday bash was also attended by Shah Rukh and Gauri.

Read Also
Why Amitabh Bachchan and Twitter have a complicated love-hate relation
article-image
Read Also
Watch video: Kids take fun time in school to another level
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralSocial media calls for justice after Aryan Khan is cleared

RECENT STORIES

7 Indian Army soldiers dead in Ladakh road mishap; grievous injuries to others

7 Indian Army soldiers dead in Ladakh road mishap; grievous injuries to others

Watch Video: PM Modi flies drone during inauguration of 2-day 'Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022'

Watch Video: PM Modi flies drone during inauguration of 2-day 'Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022'

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Aryan Khan given clean chit by NCB in drugs-on-cruise case

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Aryan Khan given clean chit by NCB in drugs-on-cruise case

IPL 2022: RCB's Dinesh Karthik reprimanded for breaching code of conduct during Eliminator

IPL 2022: RCB's Dinesh Karthik reprimanded for breaching code of conduct during Eliminator

Sameer Wankhede faces action for 'shoddy' investigation into drugs case, providing fake caste...

Sameer Wankhede faces action for 'shoddy' investigation into drugs case, providing fake caste...