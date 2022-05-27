Social media calls for justice after Aryan Khan is cleared

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been given a clean chit by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Cordelia cruise drugs case. Aryan was arrested last year by NCB along with Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha. He walked out of jail on October 30, 2021.
This news broke a while ago and social media users have started expressing their opinions on the internet. Here's how Twitter users reacted to Aryan Khan getting a clean chit.
In a statement, NCB said, "Based on an input, NCB Mumbai had on October 2, 2021 intercepted Vikrant, Ishmeet, Arbaaz, Aryan and Gomit at International Port Terminal, Mumbai Port Trust, and Nupur, Mohak and Munmum at the Cordelia Cruise. All the accused persons were found in possession of narcotics except Aryan and Mohak. Initially, the case was investigated by NCB Mumbai. Later, an SIT from NCB headquarters in New Delhi headed by Sanjay Kumar Singh, DDG (Operations), was constituted to investigate the case, which was taken over by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on November 11, 2021".
After the star kid got released, he has kept a low key profile. He was last spotted at Karan Johar's 50th birthday party. Johar's birthday bash was also attended by Shah Rukh and Gauri.
