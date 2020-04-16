Social distancing gayi tel lene: Tamil Nadu villagers gather for Jallikattu bull's funeral

Amidst the lockdown enforced due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, social distancing went for a complete toss in Alanganallur, Tamil Nadu when villagers gathered for a funeral of a Jallikattu bull on Tuesday.

According to a report in a leading daily, nearly 100 villagers had gathered for the funeral of the revered bull. The name of the bull was Mooli and it belonged to Chellayee Amman temple in Muduvarpatti village near Alanganallur.

The Periyasamy of the village said that Mooli was the pride of their village as the 10-year-old bull always won prizes in the Jallikattu games in Madurai and other parts of the state.

Mooli fell sick three weeks ago and stopped eating. The villagers tried their best in treating their revered bull. However, he died on Sunday.

Watch Video: