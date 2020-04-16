Social distancing gayi tel lene: Tamil Nadu villagers gather for Jallikattu bull's funeral

Amidst the lockdown enforced due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, social distancing went for a complete toss in Alanganallur, Tamil Nadu when villagers gathered for a funeral of a Jallikattu bull on Tuesday.
According to a report in a leading daily, nearly 100 villagers had gathered for the funeral of the revered bull. The name of the bull was Mooli and it belonged to Chellayee Amman temple in Muduvarpatti village near Alanganallur.
The Periyasamy of the village said that Mooli was the pride of their village as the 10-year-old bull always won prizes in the Jallikattu games in Madurai and other parts of the state.
Mooli fell sick three weeks ago and stopped eating. The villagers tried their best in treating their revered bull. However, he died on Sunday.
Twitter users slammed the villagers for gathering in large numbers despite of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other authorities asking to follow social distancing due to the deadly virus.
"There should be strict action against those who are damaging #IndiaFightsCorona mission. No Religious Discrimination in Action against #COVIDIOTS," said a Twitter user. "What's wrong with these people, why can't these people sense the seriousness of the #Covid_19?" said another user.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total to 1,267. The death toll in the state is 15, said Chief Minister K Palaniswami.
