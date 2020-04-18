So sorry: Why is Twitterati apologising to Hrithik Roshan?

There hasn’t been a better drama than that we notice on Twitter with each day passing by. After Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel’s account was suspended for hate mongering, a section of Twitterati have been apologising to Hrithik Roshan.
For those unversed, reportedly Kangana was the other woman in Hrithik’s life, which ended his marriage with Sussanne Khan. As a loving sister Rangoli, also despises of the man who broke her sister’s heart, a controversy that ruled 2016, with several notices sent by both parties, revelation of emails and interviews taking digs at each other. Fans and movie buffs were left divided over the years over hearsay statements. Hrithik even went on to do lesser films after his marriage hit rock bottom.
With Rangoli’s Twitter account suspended, netizens have started apologising to Hrithik for not believing him and doubting his reasons for pulling the plug on his alleged courtship with Kangana.
Rangoli’s most recent attack on Roshan was with an old picture of herself and Hrithik Roshan. She wrote, "Yeh dekho Pappu ji, sara din mujhe impress karne mein laga rehta tha taki meri bahen ki good books mein aa jaye, aur aaj kehta hai hum aapke hain kaun"
Hrithik and Kangana worked together in Kites (2010), and later in Krrish 3 (2013). The rumours of their affair started doing the rounds after Krrish 3, when they were reported to be more than just work buddies. Hrithik separated from his wife Sussane Khan in 2013, and Kangana was said to be the cause of their split. Now that Rangoli has been cancelled by social media, Twitter wants to make it up to the Greek God for not being by his side.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)