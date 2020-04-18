So sorry: Why is Twitterati apologising to Hrithik Roshan?

There hasn’t been a better drama than that we notice on Twitter with each day passing by. After Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel’s account was suspended for hate mongering, a section of Twitterati have been apologising to Hrithik Roshan.

For those unversed, reportedly Kangana was the other woman in Hrithik’s life, which ended his marriage with Sussanne Khan. As a loving sister Rangoli, also despises of the man who broke her sister’s heart, a controversy that ruled 2016, with several notices sent by both parties, revelation of emails and interviews taking digs at each other. Fans and movie buffs were left divided over the years over hearsay statements. Hrithik even went on to do lesser films after his marriage hit rock bottom.

With Rangoli’s Twitter account suspended, netizens have started apologising to Hrithik for not believing him and doubting his reasons for pulling the plug on his alleged courtship with Kangana.