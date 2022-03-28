Sniffer dog found THIS hidden in a truck carrying tomatoes

The city in the United States, Las Vegas, has gone viral over a sniffer dog having sensed drugs in a truckload of veggies.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department hinted a positive alert on drugs which was followed by a search operation. "Among the load of tomatoes, we found 230 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of $10.5 million dollars," they said on Twitter.

Police brought to notice that the detectives stopped a produce semi-truck "for erratic driving" near Interstate 15 and St. Rose Parkway at around 2:30 a.m. when a K9 Nuggetz" indicated an alert for drugs." The same followed into the arrest of the onboard persons.

The driver and a passenger — identified as Nanak Singh and Chandra Prakash — were arrested and booked on charges of trafficking a controlled substance, Newsweek reported. As of Saturday morning, Nevada jail records don't show whether Singh and Prakash are still in custody, reported NBC News.

LVMPD K9 Nuggetz indicated an alert for drugs which led to a search.

Among the load of tomatoes, we found 230 pounds of cocaine with an estimated value of $10.5 million dollars.

Nanak Singh & Chandra Prakash were booked for trafficking a controlled substance.

LLV220300101654

2/2 pic.twitter.com/QqDE6OcNcr — LVMPD (@LVMPD) March 25, 2022

ALSO READ Viral kiss railway station Dombivli scene PDA

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 04:24 PM IST