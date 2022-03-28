e-Paper Get App
Sniffer dog found THIS hidden in a truck carrying tomatoes

The police dog has been identified as Nuggetz.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 04:28 PM IST

Twitter: LVMPD

The city in the United States, Las Vegas, has gone viral over a sniffer dog having sensed drugs in a truckload of veggies.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department hinted a positive alert on drugs which was followed by a search operation. "Among the load of tomatoes, we found 230 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of $10.5 million dollars," they said on Twitter.

Police brought to notice that the detectives stopped a produce semi-truck "for erratic driving" near Interstate 15 and St. Rose Parkway at around 2:30 a.m. when a K9 Nuggetz" indicated an alert for drugs." The same followed into the arrest of the onboard persons.

The driver and a passenger — identified as Nanak Singh and Chandra Prakash — were arrested and booked on charges of trafficking a controlled substance, Newsweek reported. As of Saturday morning, Nevada jail records don't show whether Singh and Prakash are still in custody, reported NBC News.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 04:24 PM IST