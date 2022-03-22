Smriti Irani calls Pradeep Mehra 'an inspiration', shares his midnight sprint video on Instagram

Smriti Irani is one of those celebrities who keeps her fans and followers engaged via social media, with witty to inspirational posts. In a recent post, she took to share the video of the young McDonald's employee who ran 10kms way back home from job aiming to prepare self for Indian Army. The Minister of Women and Child Development of India acknowledged his efforts, dedication and called him an 'inspiration', 'hero'.

"As a parent you are always on the lookout for examples your kids can learn from, values they can imbibe, life lessons that leave a lasting impression. They say heroes come with feet of clay … but some heroes hit the ground running .. they inspire as they aspire .. Pradeep .. a hero … hopeful for a place in the Indian Army now firmly placed in the heart of millions of Indians.. an inspiration," read the post by Smriti Irani.

According to reports, Mehra originally hailing from Uttarakhand, commutes about 10 kilometers daily from his job in Noida’s Sector 16 to his home in Barola, where he resides along with his brother.

Pradeep came to the eye of filmmaker Vinod Kapri for his runs during the night time, having talked to him Kapri became aware of the youth's willingness to join the Indian Army. The video of their dialogue was shared by the film maker, with the caption 'This is PURE GOLD...', bringing to notice that the young man preferred to run his way back home rather than accepting the offered lift via Kapri's car.

