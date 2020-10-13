'Slept through history class': Trolls slamming Gal Gadot as ‘Cleopatra’ in upcoming film schooled on Twitter

Gal Gadot will be reuniting with her "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins for Paramount Pictures' upcoming biopic "Cleopatra".

Gadot, 35, will play the titular role of the last ruler of Egypt's Ptolemaic Kingdom in the film to be directed by Jenkins and penned by Laeta Kalogridis.

As the news broke on Twitter, a section of users on the microblogging site slammed Gadot as a pick citing that Cleopatra was an “Arab”.

One user wrote, "Which Hollywood dumbass thought it would be a good idea to cast an Israeli actress as Cleopatra (a very bland looking one) instead of a stunning Arab actress like Nadine Njeim? And shame on you, Gal Gadot. Your country steals Arab land & you’re stealing their movie roles... smh."