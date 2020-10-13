'Slept through history class': Trolls slamming Gal Gadot as ‘Cleopatra’ in upcoming film schooled on Twitter

Gal Gadot will be reuniting with her "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins for Paramount Pictures' upcoming biopic "Cleopatra".
Gadot, 35, will play the titular role of the last ruler of Egypt's Ptolemaic Kingdom in the film to be directed by Jenkins and penned by Laeta Kalogridis.
As the news broke on Twitter, a section of users on the microblogging site slammed Gadot as a pick citing that Cleopatra was an “Arab”.
One user wrote, "Which Hollywood dumbass thought it would be a good idea to cast an Israeli actress as Cleopatra (a very bland looking one) instead of a stunning Arab actress like Nadine Njeim? And shame on you, Gal Gadot. Your country steals Arab land & you’re stealing their movie roles... smh."
"Gal Gadot as Cleopatra?! Who are they going to get to play Nefertiti... Miley Cyrus lol," added another.
Another user wrote, "So... there were no Egyptian women to play, um, an *Egyptian* queen?"
Needless to say, the lot received their schooling on the Egyptian queen’s history on the same platform.
"So, she didn’t know Cleopatra was Greek & she calls the stunning Gal Gadot “very bland looking”. Pathological hatred of Israel does strange things to people’s brains," wrote on user.
Here are some more reactions.
According to Deadline, the period drama will be produced by Atlas Entertainment's Charles Roven, Jenkins, Gadot and her Pilot Wave Motion Pictures partner Jaron Varsano.
Gadot, who is looking forward to the release of her much-anticipated superhero movie "Wonder Woman 1984" directed by Jenkins, said Cleopatra was a story she wanted to tell for a very long time.
"I love embarking on new journeys, I love the excitement of new projects, the thrill of bringing new stories to life. Cleopatra is a story I wanted to tell for a very long time. Can't be more grateful about this A team!! @PattyJenks @ParamountPics #AtlasEntertainment #LaetaKalogridis," the actor wrote on Twitter.
The Queen of Nile was most recently played by actor Elizabeth Taylor in 1963's "Cleopatra", directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz. The film went on to win four Academy Awards.
Prior to Taylor, American-French film actor Claudette Colbert played the role in 1934's Cecil B. DeMille-directed "Cleopatra".
With PTI inputs
