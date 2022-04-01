'Slap Chris': New browser game hits netizens after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at Oscars 2022

American actor Will Smith punched comedian Chris Rock after he got miffed at the latter's joke directed at his wife Jada Pinkett Smith during Oscars 2022.

It happened when Rock appeared on stage to present the Oscar for documentary feature and he then hit a joke about Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith being in 'G.I. Jane' because of her shaved bald head.

After the incident took to limelight at the awards, and trended over social media, a new game was created to 'Slap Chris'. However, slapping as an act in itself mustn't take for fun, this game enables users to sway their palm in force towards the icon of Chris Rock. Also, the game measures the speed in which one slaps the comedian, yes the same km/h being the game score!

You can play the game, here: https://slapchris.com/

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 12:21 PM IST