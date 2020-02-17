SkullBreakerChallenge: Internet's favourite new past-time shows the end is near

The Skull-Breaker challenge is the latest fad taking over the internet, and we have to say -- given that it is exactly what it sounds like -- this doesn't sound like the safest of ideas.
From upending a bucket of ice and water over themselves for a cause to jumping out of a moving car to dance, netizens have proven that they will do nearly anything when issued a challenge.
Now, the aim is to trip a person and make them fall flat on their back.
And while we're not quite sure who exactly came up with the rather unfortunately name for the challenge, keep in mind that it can indeed be dangerous.
The challenge requires three persons standing side by side with two of them knocking the third off balance while they jump together in the air. The aim is to make the middle person fall flat on his or her back. And going by some of the videos posted on social media, not all of them are escaping without injury.
The challenge which became viral on TikTok before spreading to other social media apps has already seen several unfortunate results.
According to an ANI report, the challenge traces its origin to Spain where it started out as a joke between two students Since then, it has now become a "viral and a big challenge".
Many teachers in schools have reported that students have been indulging in this challenge.
Reports have emerged that students have severely injured themselves after attempting the challenge by filming themselves while some of them have landed up in the intensive care ward.
The challenge has now gained momentum and is being shared on various social media platforms. According to reports, no video has come up from India so far.
(With inputs from agencies)
