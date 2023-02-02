Singapore man sues female partner in court after she leaves him 'friend zoned,' and declines romantic relationship | FPJ

A man from Singapore proposed to his female friend whom he met and talked to since 2016. However, she refused to be in a romantic relationship and confessed that there wasn't anything special between them and that they were "just friends." This shook the man as he was in a notion that they were much more than friends, and he revealed that he considered the woman close to him.

After being "friend-zoned," the man being identified as K Kawshigan threatened the female named Nora Tan with legal action. Kawshigan sued Tan for $3 million (approx. INR 24 Cr) for alleging damaging his stellar reputation, and causing trauma, depression, and impacts on his life after the lady love declined to enter a romantic relationship.

Kawshigan and Tan initially met in 2016. Years later, as their bond enhanced, the man expressed his feelings for Tan but the woman said she only saw him as a friend, according to a report by Strait Times. The man then wanted to sue her but she reportedly agreed to the counselling sessions to sort out the matter. However, the woman later pulled out from the counselling session and cut connections with him. This made Kawshigan file a legal case quoting a huge amount as compensation.

