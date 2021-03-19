'Simpsons who?': Archie Comics predicted schooling in 2021 25 years ago; Twitterati puzzled

No matter what happens in the world, we know that the Simpsons have already predicted it. The Simpsons are infamous for predicting future events in their cartoon series, only to shock us when it really happens. Joining the league is Archie Comics which seem to have predicted 2021's schooling system.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, schools had to shut down physically and shift the learning online. For a year now, students have been studying online in front of desktops and mobile phones. Apparently, Archie Comics predicted it long back.

The official Twitter handle of Archie Comics put up a tweet featuring their comic from February 1997. The comic predicts Betty Cooper's school life in 2021 AD. In the comic strip titled "Betty in High School 2021 AD", one can see Betty sitting in front of a desktop, ready for her classes to begin.