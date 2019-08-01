Simple math equation leaves internet divided; can you solve it?

It has often happened that social media has thrown up interesting mind games which look simple but actually are quite difficult. Same has happened now, a simple math equation has kept the internet busy for a while now as netizens are racking their brains over it.
What is 8/2(2+2) = ? This equation has left many netizens scratching their heads. While the math equation, tweeted by a user @pjmdolI with a caption, “solve this”, looked easy, many were not able to complete the task. And now Twitter is divided over the answer - some solved it and said that the answer is 1 while another section asserts that it is 16. The tweet has been shared over 3,000 times and garnered around 12,400 likes so far.
Can you solve it? Take a look:
The post was soon flooded with many trying to solve the problem. Here are the reactions:
Here's how to solve. 8/2(2+2) = ?
You need to add the figures in the brackets first, going by BODMAS (Brackets, Orders, Division, Multiplication, Addition, Subtraction). That is 4. Multiply after that with 2. That equals to 8. Now divide 8/8. And the answer is 1.