Simple math equation leaves internet divided; can you solve it?

It has often happened that social media has thrown up interesting mind games which look simple but actually are quite difficult. Same has happened now, a simple math equation has kept the internet busy for a while now as netizens are racking their brains over it.

What is 8/2(2+2) = ? This equation has left many netizens scratching their heads. While the math equation, tweeted by a user @pjmdolI with a caption, “solve this”, looked easy, many were not able to complete the task. And now Twitter is divided over the answer - some solved it and said that the answer is 1 while another section asserts that it is 16. The tweet has been shared over 3,000 times and garnered around 12,400 likes so far.

Can you solve it? Take a look: