Shweta memes are here to stay; laugh out loud with the funniest ones

We were still dealing with the hangover of pawri and suddenly Shweta came our way. Wondering who's Shweta? Yesterday, a video went viral of a Zoom call. During the zoom call, Shweta was simultaneously speaking on another call with someone about her friend Pandit's love life and his ex-girlfriend. However, unfortunately, her mic was on. 111 participants of the Zoom heard the gossip and some of them even tried to warn Shweta that her mic was on, but it wasn't effective. Now, along with the 111 participants, Twitterati knows about Pandit's love life too.

Predictably, soon there was a Shweta meme fest on Twitter. A plethora of Shweta memes made #shwetayourmicison trend. Apparently, Twitter loved the memes so much that Shweta is trending on Twitter even today. Hence, we thought that we should spare you the effort and bring you some of the most hilarious Shweta memes out there. Ready?

Here are some of the craziest Shweta memes on Twitter. Here we go!