Viral

Updated on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 11:02 AM IST

Shubho Mahalaya 2021: Netizens take to Twitter to spread positivity and joy as they eagerly wait for Goddess Durga's homecoming

FPJ Web Desk
Mahalaya, according to the Hindu calendar, is the final day of Pitru Paksha or Pitripaksha, the fortnight of the forefathers, in the month of Ashwina. Pitripaksha is a 16-day period in which people pay respect to their forefathers and mothers. On Amavasya, the last day of Krishnapaksha, Mahalaya is observed. Every year on this day, Hindu worshippers believe, Goddess Durga arrives on Earth, as it is believed to be her paternal home.

This year, the homecoming of Devi Durga will be commemorated as Durga Puja in India, primarily in the northern parts of the nation, exactly one month after Shubho Mahalaya Amavasya. Devatas and Lord Vishnu worshipped Adi Shakti to defend themselves from demons. Goddes Durga appeared after their prayers were heard after which she fought Mahishasur furiously for nine days, and on the tenth day, Goddess Durga killed him. The festival of Navratri and Durga Puja begins on this day.

Today, as the nation celebrates Shubho Mahalaya Amavasya, with people waiting for the Goddess's homecoming, have a look at how netizens have taken to Twitter to spread positivity and joy.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 11:02 AM IST
