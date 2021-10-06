Shubho Mahalaya 2021: Netizens take to Twitter to spread positivity and joy as they eagerly wait for Goddess Durga's homecoming

Mahalaya, according to the Hindu calendar, is the final day of Pitru Paksha or Pitripaksha, the fortnight of the forefathers, in the month of Ashwina. Pitripaksha is a 16-day period in which people pay respect to their forefathers and mothers. On Amavasya, the last day of Krishnapaksha, Mahalaya is observed. Every year on this day, Hindu worshippers believe, Goddess Durga arrives on Earth, as it is believed to be her paternal home.
This year, the homecoming of Devi Durga will be commemorated as Durga Puja in India, primarily in the northern parts of the nation, exactly one month after Shubho Mahalaya Amavasya. Devatas and Lord Vishnu worshipped Adi Shakti to defend themselves from demons. Goddes Durga appeared after their prayers were heard after which she fought Mahishasur furiously for nine days, and on the tenth day, Goddess Durga killed him. The festival of Navratri and Durga Puja begins on this day.
Today, as the nation celebrates Shubho Mahalaya Amavasya, with people waiting for the Goddess's homecoming, have a look at how netizens have taken to Twitter to spread positivity and joy.
Pitrapaksh comes to an end and the auspicious month starts today, wishing all hindus on shubh mahalaya ; May maa durga bless you with good health, peace of mind, prosperity and lots of strength and courage to vanquish evils.— Pradeep tomar (वीर भोग्य वसुन्धरा) (@tomar_pradeep_7) October 6, 2021
प्रातः वंदन, दिन मंगलमय हो।#ShubhoMahalaya 🚩 pic.twitter.com/ZZfxgrjcbS
#ShubhoMahalaya 🙏🏻— Namrata Roy (@namrata751997) October 6, 2021
As the Goddess descends on earth, let’s pray for peace, health, happiness and prosperity for one and all.#DuggaDugga #DurgaPuja2021
PC: Instagram pic.twitter.com/P4NAgbqqwY
There is 'Durga' inside in every girl.— RINKY//RCB❤ (@Rinkyy05) October 6, 2021
Learn to respect her,
before worshipping the
Goddess in a temple.#DurgaPuja2021#ShubhoMahalaya pic.twitter.com/SwCXx5RL7M
Shubh Mahalaya, May the mercy of Durga Ma keep us progressing, in good health and prosperous.— Priyanka (Astrology Guidance) (@AstroAmigo) October 6, 2021
She is divine mother - we always bow to Her. नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः ।🙏 #Mahalaya #ShubhoMahalaya pic.twitter.com/17vGYJFZIX
May Maa Durga’s blessings take away all obstacles out of your life as she removes the darkness from the universe on this auspicious day. Happy Mahalaya.🙏🏻 #MahalayaAmavasya #HappyMahalaya #shubhomahalaya pic.twitter.com/WomN4EzcpP— 🇮🇳 Sarabjeet Daljit Singh 🇮🇳 (@sarab1907) October 5, 2021
#shubhomahalaya— Vineet Sheikh Doshi (@chacha_in_dubai) October 6, 2021
She is coming❣️❣️❣️
Wait for one year finally comes to an end❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥!! pic.twitter.com/jO1i9iOFxg
At the onset of #Devipaksha, here's wishing everyone #ShubhoMahalaya. #MaaDurga arises from Agni and the power of Tapas, destroys all darkness in her #MahishasuraMardini form. #DurgaPuja #DurgaPuja2021 pic.twitter.com/tNcWxin42T— Dr. Somdutta Singh (@som_tweether) October 6, 2021
Its that time of the year again when radio sets take over Youtube and Spotify just to listen to Mahishasurmardinithe way it was always listened. Year after year, Birendra Krishna Bhadra's voice sounds fresher and more devoted.— Bidisha✨ (@HufflepuffKanya) October 5, 2021
Its indeed a kind of homecoming.#ShubhoMahalaya pic.twitter.com/iiuab1KuQi
May Goddess Durga eliminate all your vices and brings happiness to you. Fill your life with colour of joy and virtue, and grant you peace for all your accomplishments..!— 𝑺𝒖𝒔𝒉𝒎𝒂 (@sushamabuda) October 6, 2021
Shubho Mahalaya..!🙏#HappyMahalaya #Mahalaya #ShubhoMahalaya #mahalaya2021 pic.twitter.com/BlzW3pz9rF
মা আসছেন। শুভ মহালয়া।— Sonia Chatterjee (@soniasmusings) October 6, 2021
The kid's first attempt in drawing Ma Durga to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Mahalaya.#shubhomahalaya pic.twitter.com/gxQN3qdGkk
