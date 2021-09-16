e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Supreme Court allows Telangana government to permit 'symbolic' immersion of PoP Ganesh idols in Hussain Sagar Lake
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 01:16 PM IST

'Show me YOUR favourite look': Twitterati create their own virtual #MetGala and the results are dazzling

FPJ Web Desk
Celebrities at Met Gala 2021 | Twitter

Celebrities at Met Gala 2021 | Twitter

Advertisement

Met Gala 2021, On Tuesday, grabbed attention from across the world as celebs dressed up in various enigmatic outfits and bedazzled the ramp.

This year's official theme of the fundraiser for the museum's Costume Institute was "American Independence", leaving plenty of room for interpretation.

Billie Eilish went full glam in a huge peach ball gown at the pandemic-delayed Met Gala on Monday night, while fellow host of the evening Amanda Gorman was breathtaking in cobalt blue custom Vera Wang with a diamond laurel wreath in her hair.

Another of the hosts, Naomi Osaka, wanted to celebrate all her cultures - Japan, Haitian and the US - and picked a Louis Vuitton gown designed in collaboration with her sister, Mari Osaka.

ALSO READ

Kim Kardashian, Jason Derulo, and more: #MetGala2021 trends on Twitter as outfits inspire hilarious...

A Twitter user who goes by the name Sophia shared their picture and asked people to share their favourite look.

They wrote, "Ok enough about Met gala looks show me YOUR favorite look."

Advertisement

This set off a chain reaction as people across the globe came together to share their favourite pictures of themselves.

Have a look.

Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

'Show the boys how it's done': Here's why netizens want Ranveer Singh to attend #MetGala

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 01:16 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal