'Show me YOUR favourite look': Twitterati create their own virtual #MetGala and the results are dazzling

Met Gala 2021, On Tuesday, grabbed attention from across the world as celebs dressed up in various enigmatic outfits and bedazzled the ramp.

This year's official theme of the fundraiser for the museum's Costume Institute was "American Independence", leaving plenty of room for interpretation.

Billie Eilish went full glam in a huge peach ball gown at the pandemic-delayed Met Gala on Monday night, while fellow host of the evening Amanda Gorman was breathtaking in cobalt blue custom Vera Wang with a diamond laurel wreath in her hair.

Another of the hosts, Naomi Osaka, wanted to celebrate all her cultures - Japan, Haitian and the US - and picked a Louis Vuitton gown designed in collaboration with her sister, Mari Osaka.

A Twitter user who goes by the name Sophia shared their picture and asked people to share their favourite look.

They wrote, "Ok enough about Met gala looks show me YOUR favorite look."

This set off a chain reaction as people across the globe came together to share their favourite pictures of themselves.

Have a look.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 01:16 PM IST