Shoe on other foot: India Today reporter hounds Arnab Goswami, gets manhandled by security; watch video

In a sensational revelation, the Mumbai Police claimed to have busted a major fraud of manipulating TRP (Television Rating Point) data by at least three TV channels and nabbed two persons, Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh said here on Thursday.

The channels allegedly indulging in the fraudulent activities include Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema, and the action follows a complaint registered by the Crime Branch recently.

Singh said the owners of the 3 channels involved in the alleged scam have been charged with criminal breach of trust and cheating for 'fixing data'.

"While 2 channels owners are arrested, the police will question the Republic TV owners/directors soon. Nobody will be spared and stringent action will be taken," Singh warned.

Hitting back at the Mumbai Police, Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami said it was an attempt to target the channel for its coverage of the Maharashtra government.

Threatening to slap a criminal defamation case against Singh, he accused the police chief of making "false allegations" against the Republic TV because the channel had questioned him in the investigations of the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

As the news broke, reporters scrummed around Goswami’s vehicle for a comment. The senior journo was accompanied by his wife Samyabrata Ray.

While Goswami kept showing the peace sign and smiling at the cameras, it was an India Today reporter, who was seen hounding the former and asking about the allegations levelled against his channel.

After stalling Goswami’s vehicle persistently, the reporter was manhandled by security personnel, and moved aside.

Watch video below.