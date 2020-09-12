Shocking: 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' contestant calls wife for 'Phone a Friend', another man answers his call

'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' the British counterpart of reality game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ witnessed an unusual moment on during one of its segments.

The contestant faced his ultimate nightmare, when another man answered the call meant for his wife, while using the 'Phone a Friend' lifeline.

JP Hogan, a science teacher by profession was stuck at the £16,000 question when he decided to use the phone call.

The question was: "Which of these days is part of the weekend in Germany?"

The options were A) Donnerstag, B) Mittwoch, C) Sonntag, or D) Dienstag.

According to a report by Mirror UK, JP said: "My wife's auntie has lived in Germany for over 50 years, my wife's been there a few times.”

"My wife, who at different times would probably have been in the audience, is at home as one of my Phone a Friends,” he added.

Host Jeremy Clarkson went on to direct the call to Hogan’s wife Elizabeth.

Hogan, expecting his wife to be on the other end was baffled when a male voice answered the call.

Jeremy pointed out: "That was another man just answered your phone, relax, relax, it could be completely innocent."

Later, Elizabeth answered, Jeremy asked: "Can I just confirm that you've got someone there with you?"

However, a closer inspection of the call suggests that the man is saying "I am sorry there is no service,” which could be the pre-recorded voice by network service providers or the team dispatching calls on the show.

Meanwhile, the show got its first millionaire in 14 years.

History and politics teacher Donald Fear, 57, correctly answered the final 15th question.

According to a report by The Guardian, he beat his elder brother Davyth, who won £500,000 on the same programme, last year.