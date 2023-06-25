 Shocking Video: Daughter-in-Law's Savage Attack on Mother-in-Law Over Property Dispute in Surat Goes Viral
The footage shows a man, seemingly the father-in-law, desperately attempting to intervene and protect the elderly woman

Sunday, June 25, 2023
Shocking Video: Daughter-in-Law's Savage Attack on Mother-in-Law Over Property Dispute in Surat Goes Viral

Surat: In a shocking incident, a video capturing a daughter-in-law brutally beating up and biting her mother-in-law has gone viral on social media. The violent altercation is reported to have erupted over a property dispute within the family in Surat, Gujarat. The footage shows a man, seemingly the father-in-law, desperately attempting to intervene and protect the elderly woman, but his efforts prove futile.

In the background, a young girl, approximately seven to eight years old, watches the distressing scene unfold. Eventually, the little girl retreats from the background, possibly in response to the woman's animalistic behavior and out of fear. Disturbingly, the video reveals bite marks on the elderly woman's face, further emphasising the severity of the attack.

article-image
