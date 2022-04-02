Shocking! Snake becomes pavilion rider on a bicycle; watch viral video

It would surely be a shocking sight to spot a snake seated in the back seat as you are riding a two wheeler.
Goosebumps alert! In a recent video shared on Instagram, we could see a snake seated on a bicycle as if it were ready to enjoy a ride. The reptile, identified as a cobra, became a pavilion rider on the two wheels, however when the vehicle wasn't in motion.
Watch the video, right here:
Loading
ALSO READFrom Jada confessing of cheating on Will Smith in 2020 vs him defending her at Oscars 2022 by...
Advertisement
ALSO READInternet sensation Nilraj Kadam turns 'whale' in viral video, spouts water from swimming pool
Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 05:50 PM IST
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)