Shocking! Snake becomes pavilion rider on a bicycle; watch viral video

It would surely be a shocking sight to spot a snake seated in the back seat as you are riding a two wheeler.

Goosebumps alert! In a recent video shared on Instagram, we could see a snake seated on a bicycle as if it were ready to enjoy a ride. The reptile, identified as a cobra, became a pavilion rider on the two wheels, however when the vehicle wasn't in motion.

Watch the video, right here:

Loading View on Instagram

ALSO READ From Jada confessing of cheating on Will Smith in 2020 vs him defending her at Oscars 2022 by...

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 05:50 PM IST