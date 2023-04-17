Bizarre! Plate made from condom wrappers used to serve sandwiches at Karachi airport; video goes viral

screengrab- Twitter

Bizarre videos from Pakistan keep surfacing on social media. Recently, a shop at the Karachi airport sold food on plates made of condom wrappers. The passenger who shared this video was eating food on this paper plate and later realised that it has been made from condom wrapper.

Salim Akhtar Siddiqui posted a video on Facebook on 13 April. In this video he says, "I have taken some food items at Karachi airport. I have taken this patty (also showing it in the video) and observes that the plate has been made from condom wrapper."

Further in the video, Salim goes to the shop, and talks to the boy working at the shop. He says, "This is the shop from where I got it. Their rates are very good, quality is good. (Talking to the shop boy) Now I have taken it from your shop, you have many interesting things here. Will you give me a paper plate?"

The shop guy gives the same paper plate and the same information is written on it. Salim adds, "Mashallah, ours is a nuclear power country, and this paper plate is being used here. Means the condition of Pakistan has become so bad, it is sad to see."

WATCH:

Read Also Planning an air travel? 8 tricks to book cheap flight tickets online

The video was also shared on Twitter and here are some of the comments of the Twitter users:

Pakistan never disappoints 🤣🤣 — Kya Ukhaad Lega (@kya_ukhaad_lega) April 15, 2023

“Atomic power” in this video also 😝😝 — 🚩 Ramana 🇮🇳 (@Ramana1771) April 15, 2023

Reuse krna koi inse sikhe — Tamraj (@mahaamahmeme) April 15, 2023

According to the news published in Daily Pakistan, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Pakistan has closed the counters of this company from domestic and international terminals. Fine has also been imposed on this company. According to this news, these paper plates were being used for the last several days. But after the video was made, action has been taken on it.