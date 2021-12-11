Shocking! Odisha student wanting school shutdown poisons water

Odisha's higher secondary school saw a student's insane behavior turn into a disaster. With the aim to bunk classes or rather force school authorities shut the institution, a 16-year-old student had poisoned the water using some insecticide.

Earlier this week, two boarders of a hostel in Kamagaon higher secondary school complained of nausea and vomiting after they drank water from a plastic bottle kept in the room of one of the students, read reports, over next couple of hours, 18 more boarders, all students of Std 11 in the school, had complaints of vomiting and nausea, after they took sip from the same bottle, forcing the authorities to admit them in a local hospital.

According to Hindustan Times, 'The student had visited his home on December 4 and came back to hostel on December 6. But he again wanted to go back to his home and was hoping that the government would announce a lockdown over rising Covid cases due to the advent of Omicron variant. However, he was disappointed when I put up a message of a police official in our college WhatsApp group which clearly said such social media posts were hoax. He then told some of his friends that he would somehow get the college shut down," said Premananda Patel, principal of the school. The principal said the student who had laced the water with poison, faked sipping from the same bottle.

After the news spread, parents of the affected students met the principal demanding action on the issue. Though the principal thought to not spoil the child's future by getting him arrested, thus rusticated the boy from school.

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 05:18 PM IST