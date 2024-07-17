SHOCKING! Mass Cheating At Rajasthan School Caught On Camera; Video Goes Viral! |

The video captured mass cheating, during the Rajasthan State Open School exams and has stirred up reactions on social media platforms. The incident took place at a government school in Kolu village, Dechu, where a team from the Rajasthan Education Department discovered a cheating operation during Class 10 and Class 12 exams.

In the video, it can be seen that the students are openly cheating with the help of the teachers. The answers were written on the whiteboard, while in the preceding clip, it was seen that a teacher was writing the answers on the board.

Upon reaching the school, the inspection team found gates leading them to climb over walls to enter. Inside, they witnessed teachers actively assisting students by writing exam answers on blackboards. Nitish Jain, who was leading the team, described the situation as a cheating scheme where teachers openly helped students to gain advantages during the exam, as per NDTV reports.

Jodhpur, Rajasthan: "Complaints had been received over the past few days, and based on that, along with the state-level flying squad being active... we conducted an investigation at the school where we found instances of cheating during exams... In response, we have lodged FIRs… pic.twitter.com/rukvRjIFvh — IANS (@ians_india) July 17, 2024

Jain also mentioned that the evidence collected by the team not only included written answers but also revealed sums of money in the possession of some students. Some students were found with ₹2,100 in cash, while others admitted to paying ₹2,000 to teachers, for assistance. Shockingly, two science teachers. Anasuya and Komal Varma. We were caught acting as proxy candidates. Taking exams on behalf of students.