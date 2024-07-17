 SHOCKING! Mass Cheating At Rajasthan School Caught On Camera; Video Goes Viral!
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralSHOCKING! Mass Cheating At Rajasthan School Caught On Camera; Video Goes Viral!

SHOCKING! Mass Cheating At Rajasthan School Caught On Camera; Video Goes Viral!

In the video, it can be seen that the students are openly cheating with the help of the teachers. The answers were written on the white board, while in the preceding clip, it was seen that a teacher was writing the answers on the board.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, July 17, 2024, 08:34 PM IST
article-image
SHOCKING! Mass Cheating At Rajasthan School Caught On Camera; Video Goes Viral! |

The video captured mass cheating, during the Rajasthan State Open School exams and has stirred up reactions on social media platforms. The incident took place at a government school in Kolu village, Dechu, where a team from the Rajasthan Education Department discovered a cheating operation during Class 10 and Class 12 exams.

In the video, it can be seen that the students are openly cheating with the help of the teachers. The answers were written on the whiteboard, while in the preceding clip, it was seen that a teacher was writing the answers on the board.

Upon reaching the school, the inspection team found gates leading them to climb over walls to enter. Inside, they witnessed teachers actively assisting students by writing exam answers on blackboards. Nitish Jain, who was leading the team, described the situation as a cheating scheme where teachers openly helped students to gain advantages during the exam, as per NDTV reports.

Read Also
Rajasthan Viral Video: 3 Medical Students Arrested For Assaulting & Looting Milk Van Owner In...
article-image

Jain also mentioned that the evidence collected by the team not only included written answers but also revealed sums of money in the possession of some students. Some students were found with ₹2,100 in cash, while others admitted to paying ₹2,000 to teachers, for assistance. Shockingly, two science teachers. Anasuya and Komal Varma. We were caught acting as proxy candidates. Taking exams on behalf of students.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SHOCKING! Mass Cheating At Rajasthan School Caught On Camera; Video Goes Viral!

SHOCKING! Mass Cheating At Rajasthan School Caught On Camera; Video Goes Viral!

Viral Video: Little Girl Says 'Bye' To Loco Pilot As He Waves Green Flag From Train

Viral Video: Little Girl Says 'Bye' To Loco Pilot As He Waves Green Flag From Train

‘Stop Buying Products From Amul’: Customer Finds Worms Inside High Protein Buttermilk Ordered...

‘Stop Buying Products From Amul’: Customer Finds Worms Inside High Protein Buttermilk Ordered...

Bizarre! Singapore Man Adds Milkmaid To Noodles In Viral Video

Bizarre! Singapore Man Adds Milkmaid To Noodles In Viral Video

Viral VIDEO: Man Performs Dangerous Stunts, Dodges Bull On Speeding Bike With Kid In UP’s Sitapur

Viral VIDEO: Man Performs Dangerous Stunts, Dodges Bull On Speeding Bike With Kid In UP’s Sitapur