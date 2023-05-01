 Shocking! Man dies after falling into a vessel of boiling Rasam at Tamil Nadu wedding
Shocking! Man dies after falling into a vessel of boiling Rasam at Tamil Nadu wedding

The victim was admitted to a government hospital in the city with serious burns.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 01, 2023, 03:17 PM IST
article-image
Picture for representation |

In a shocking news, a 21-year-old man died of burn injuries after he accidentally fell into a cauldron of hot rasam in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district on Monday.

The victim is a college student who was working part-time in a catering firm. He was serving food to guests at a wedding function last week when the incident had occurred, they informed PTI.

The man fell into the cauldron which had boiling rasam meant to be served to the guests.

The victim was admitted to a government hospital in the city with serious burns. He died on Sunday without responding to treatment.

A case has been registered and investigation was on, they added.

A case has been registered and investigation was on, they added.

With inputs from agencies

